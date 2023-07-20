Herzog’s speech: 10 notes

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed a joint session of Congress yesterday. I have posted CBS’s 45-minute video of Herzog’s speech at the bottom. I thought it was a good and interesting speech that is worth your time. I want to post a few notes on it in the form of 10 bullet points and invite you to listen in yourself if you missed it.

• The occasion of Herzog’s speech was the celebration of Israel’s 75th year of independence this past May. The Washington Post credits congressional leaders of both parties for the invitation. I give special credit to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy insofar as he traveled to Israel and addressed the Knesset this past May. Israel’s founding and survival as a democratic country of great strength are miracles deserving of celebration by the United States.

• As Israel’s president, Herzog is head of state. Prime Minister Netanyahu is head of government. Herzog mostly limited the scope of his remarks to fit the mostly ceremonial nature of his office.

• Herzog has posted access to video of his speech (below), but I cannot find the text of his speech on the president’s site. The only place I have been able to find the text is here at Haaretz.

To stand here today, in the name of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, in its 75th year, at the same podium from which my late father – President Chaim Herzog – spoke, is a once-in-a-lifetime privilege. My address to the Joint Session of Congress:https://t.co/VMMZKH6oHC pic.twitter.com/g3ALh1s3SB — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 19, 2023

• Taking an admiring and charitable view of Herzog’s speech to an American audience, I thought he adopted the approach advocated by Abraham Lincoln in his Temperance Address: ““When the conduct of men is designed to be influenced, persuasion, kind, unassuming persuasion, should ever be adopted. It is an old and a true maxim, that a ‘drop of honey catches more flies than a gallon of gall.’ So with men. If you would win a man to your cause, first convince him that you are his sincere friend. Therein is a drop of honey that catches his heart, which, say what he will, is the great highroad to his reason, and which, when once gained, you will find but little trouble in convincing his judgment of the justice of your cause, if indeed that cause really be a just one.” Seeking to win Americans to the justice of Israel’s cause, Herzog emphasized the bond and friendship of our two countries while he downplayed disagreements.

• Herzog staged his speech like a State of the Union Address. He had three guests planted in the audience. He recognized each to bring home leading themes.

• First among them was President Truman’s grandson:

In 1949, the President of the United States of America, Harry S. Truman, met with the Chief Rabbi of the newly established State of Israel, my grandfather Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog, in the Oval Office. This was just a few years after each of them had pleaded and campaigned for the rescue of Europe’s Jews being slaughtered in the Holocaust by the Nazis. In speaking to President Truman, Rabbi Herzog thanked him for being the first world leader to officially recognize the State of Israel, eleven minutes after its foundation. He spoke of the Divine Providence that destined President Truman to help bring about the rebirth of Israel, after two thousand years of exile. Witnesses of the encounter recalled tears running down President Truman’s cheeks. We are honored to have President Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel with us here today.

I didn’t even know President Truman had a living grandson. I thought this was incredibly moving.

• Second was Leah Goldin, the mother of Hamas prisoner Hadar Goldin. Israel is engaged in a war against barbaric terrorist organizations that seek its extermination. They are backed by Iran. Iran is an existential menace to Israel and to us. Whose side are you on? I think that was his point.

• The third was Susannah Heschel, the daughter of the revered Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. As Herzog recalled, Rabbi Heschel marched with Martin Luther King. Israel supports civil rights and civil liberties. Get a clue, people — I think that was his point.

Note: Susannah Heschel is the the Eli M. Black Distinguished Professor of Jewish Studies at Dartmouth College. My youngest daughter took one of her courses. She tells me the students loved her. My wife and I went to see her speak about the Dead Sea Scrolls on a Sunday afternoon at the Science Museum of Minnesota to an enthusiastic audience of Dartmouth alumni. She was terrific. The Science Museum’s record of the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibit is posted here.

• Herzog made an uncompromising statement in opposition to the Iranian regime.

• Herzog touched on the contributions that Israel stands ready to offer the world and its partners in peace. He could have gone into detail about the contributions Israel is making to improve the lot of the world. It’s an important point.

• President Biden and the Biden administration are interfering in internal Israeli politics in a major way. See generally Caroline Glick’s JNS column “Israel and the new America.” Biden opposes the Netanyahu government — Biden’s meeting with Herzog but not with Netanyahu is a disrespectful manifestation of it. Herzog whispered not a hint . On the contrary, he suppressed mention of any such thought, although he did so in one case while expressing forthright condemnation of the anti-Semitic opponents of Israel in Congress. This was a rare “in-your-face moment after the “drops of honey” that preceded it.