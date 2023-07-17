How Reprehensible Are the Democrats?

I suppose you could do a post like this every day: what are a couple of outrageous things that liberals have said or done in the last 24 hours? It would be an impossible task to catalog them all, but here are a couple that are especially egregious.

First we have Keith Ellison, who sadly is the Attorney General of the State of Minnesota. In an interview with a Detroit reporter, he called for Justice Clarence Thomas to be impeached. For disagreeing with Ellison, apparently. This is how he characterized the intellectual leader of the Supreme Court:

Anybody who’s watched the movie Django, just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas. Clarence Thomas has decided that his best personal interest is siding with the powerful and the special interests regardless as to who they’re going to hurt.

Stephen was a house slave.

He’s like, “I’m looking out for me and I don’t care nothing about you.” He’s abdicating his responsibility. He has abdicated it a long time ago.

What is Ellison talking about? God only knows.

Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached. Clarence Thomas is illegitimate and has no basis in the job that he’s in. It’s a lesson to us as African Americans. What is the lesson? We all thought, “Well, he’s a black man, raised in the deep south. He knows what racism and segregation is, he knows what affirmative action is. He’s going to come around one day.” Understand that it’s not a matter of pigment. It’s not what’s on your skin, it’s what’s in your mind.

What’s in your mind must be far-left, or else you should be impeached. And note Ellison’s frustration that Thomas hasn’t “come around,” as so many Republican-appointed justices have. Thankfully, Justice Thomas is a tower of strength and intellectual integrity. He isn’t going to “come around,” and there is nothing that the likes of Keith Ellison can do about it.

Next up: psycho Jen Psaki. Her contribution to civilized discourse is speculating as to whether House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is a foreign agent:

Former White House press secretary and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki openly questioned Sunday whether House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is being used by China following the indictment of Hunter Biden probe witness Gal Luft. “How concerned are you that James Comer, the chairman of the committee, was knowingly [or] unknowingly, working with, co-opted by a foreign agent?” Psaki asked Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on her show “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Jamie Raskin is, to put it politely, a nut, but even he didn’t necessarily buy into the idea of Representative Comer as an agent of foreign influence.

This is particularly grotesque, since Comer’s alleged sin is investigating Joe Biden’s apparently being compromised by foreign powers, particularly Communist China. If you want to know who has been “working with, co-opted by a foreign agent,” the list would start with Joe Biden, Jen Psaki’s old boss.

That is enough for today. Time to climb back out of the sewer.