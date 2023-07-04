It’s Cocaine

A Secret Service agent discovered a white powder in the library of the residential portion of the White House. The White House was briefly evacuated and people in hazmat suits removed the powder. It could have been anthrax, after all.

But it turned out to be cocaine. And it was in the president’s residence, not the public areas of the White House.

I don’t have any idea how many people have access to the Biden residence. And, to be fair, in a Democratic administration there may be quite a few who use cocaine. But the obvious question is whether Hunter Biden was the source of the drug. He is no doubt suspect number one. Hunter has agreed to two years of probation following his sweetheart tax-evasion-and-guns plea deal, and presumably possession of cocaine would violate his parole. But he has yet to be sentenced pursuant to the plea agreement.

Will the mysterious appearance of cocaine in Joe Biden’s residence be investigated? One can only imagine the media hoopla if cocaine had been discovered in the presidential residence when it was occupied by Donald Trump or George W. Bush. The same will not happen now, of course. And even if there is an investigation, it likely will be closed quietly once Hunter and others have denied responsibility.

But still: there was cocaine in Biden’s residence. Hunter has been on the premises in recent days. He has a long history of abusing cocaine in various forms. If there is an investigation, and Hunter turns out to be the source of the drug, it is hard to see how he can avoid doing time in prison. Isn’t it? So this could get interesting.