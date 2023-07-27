Loose Ends (229)

• Ho hum, another day in California, and another day where. . . (checks notes) a naked woman fires a gun at motorists on the Oakland Bay Bridge? (Language warning—but this is real news.)

Naked woman shoots at cars near the Bay Bridge toll plaza yesterday. More lawlessness and danger in the San Francisco Bay Area. Instagram user sent me the video. pic.twitter.com/wl94tnxQrf — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 26, 2023

• The late great Mike Uhlmann liked to say that whenever you hear some great progressive idea to improve the world, you should stop and repeat the idea aloud, slowly, in a German accent, and see if it still sounds as good. Well here is Nicole Schwab—the spawn of Klaus Schwab—explaining why the COVID lockdowns and “Great Reset” show we can make radical changes quickly on behalf of the climate so long as we grab control of capital, in a German accent (2 min long):

There is in fact a German term for people like the Schwabs and the rest of the Davoisie and the WEF: “Weltverschlimmerer,” which means “world-worsener.”

• NBC’s Andrea Mitchell falls asleep on camera, finally imitating what most viewers of her dispatches have been doing for years:

There comes a time in every person’s life when retirement makes the most sense, Andrea Mitchell. That goes for Joe Biden, Diane Feinstein, Mitch McConnell, and every other ancient relic in our government and media.pic.twitter.com/aW5uwaaTIP — 🇺🇸 Just Some Lady 🤷‍♀️ (@JustSomeLady_) July 27, 2023

• And the totally unexpected news of the day:

Bud Light Brewer Lays Off Hundreds of U.S. Workers Anheuser-Busch InBev laid off hundreds of workers at its U.S. offices after months of slumping sales at Bud Light. . . The layoffs won’t impact front-line workers such as brewery and warehouse staff, the company said. The restructuring eliminated corporate and marketing roles at major U.S. offices, including St. Louis, New York and Los Angeles.

I’ll bet these laid off executives have nothing but warm and fuzzy feelings for the marketing genius lady from Harvard and Wharton who killed their brand—and their jobs.

• Finally, Sen. John Kennedy for the win: