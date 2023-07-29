Podcast: The 3WHH on a PIG Goes to Market & the L-Word

After clearing the decks of the latest headlines from the week involving Biden trials and Trump tribulations, we get down to business discussing John’s new “PIG book,” The Politically-Incorrect Guide to the Supreme Court (co-authored with Robert Delahunty).

Naturally Steve and Lucretia have some issues to pick with John. Steve manages to annoy everyone by noting the Statute-That-Cannot-Be-Named-On-This-Podcast (rhymes with Lean Fair Fact) and connecting it to the “L-Word,” meaning the Lochner case. You thought it meant something else? How old fashioned and quaint in this Age of Infinite Pronouns.

(Note: John’s PIG book will go very nicely on your shelf next to my PIG book from 2012, The Politically-Incorrect Guide to the Presidents. Coming soon: A GoFundMe page to get Lucretia to write the book for which she is best qualified, The Politically-Incorrect Guide to Political Incorrectness.)

And did Kamala Harris set a new low in hypocrisy and bad faith this week with her attack on Florida’s African-American history standards? Let us count the ways. . .

