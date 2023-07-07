Reminder: Climate Model Webinar This Afternoon

Just a reminder for interested readers available at 4 pm Pacific this afternoon that I’ll be hosting the second in our “Power Line U” series with Ken Green based on his new book The Plague of Models: How Computer Modeling Corrupted Environmental, Health and Safety Regulations.

In addition to explaining how climate models work (and don’t), we’ll talk a bit about some of this week’s climate news and some other topical issues, and take your questions respond to viewer comments. It will last about an hour, and if you can’t join us, I’ll post it up on YouTube after.

Join us at this Zoom link.