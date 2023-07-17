Simon Says: Biden Doesn’t Look Like He’s Running

Simon Ateba is the White House correspondent for Today News Africa, and the Biden White House dislikes him intensely because he interrupts and asks questions of Press Secretary Sideshow Bob that are even more embarrassing than Peter Doocy of Fox News. Abeta apparently never got the memo that only CNN reporters like Jim Acosta get to behave that way in the press room, and only when there is a Republican president.

Abeta notices something curious about the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign:

Maybe an indicator that he’s not really going to run next year.