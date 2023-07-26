Posted on July 26, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Biden corruption, Biden Justice Department, Law

Speaking of phony baloney

As I was saying this morning, Judge Noreika had her guard up. She asked a few pointed questions of the parties to the phony baloney “prosecution” of Hunter Biden, the unprecedented plea deal they cooked up is temporarily on hold. The parties — they will be back, but today is a great day. Thanks to the nature of the dirty deal — immunizing Hunter Biden from further “prosecution” while leaving the “prosecution” free to allege the “investigation” is ongoing — has been exposed. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to charges for which he has no defense.

For ordinary folks like us, we have an adversarial system of justice. When the “prosecution” and the defense are on the same team, as here, we have something like farce. It seems to me that the exchange tweeted out by Sol Wisenberg below goes to the heart of the production the Biden administration has presented.

Incidentally, I believe what we have yet to see the phony baloney plea deal. I take it that Judge Noreika has seen it. Judge Maryellen repeatedly — at times angrily — said she felt like she was being asked to “rubber stamp” an agreement she had serious “concerns about.” See the New York Times thread on the hearing here.

More Sol Wisenberg below.

The parties — they will be back, and they will figure out some way to appease Judge Noreika while they reach their own understanding on the side, but they can’t make us unsee the corruption that was in plain view today.

