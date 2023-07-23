Sunday morning coming down

Tony Bennett died on Friday at the age of 96. He was a year older than my dad, who died 31 years ago. He was a star longer than I’ve been alive. It seemed like he might live forever. Bennett was not only an effective proponent of the Great American Songbook in his art, he contributed to it himself. What a legacy he leaves.

The New York Times posted Bruce Weber’s obituary within minutes of the announcement of Bennett’s death. Weber had done his homework and the Times was ready to go. The Times separately posted 10 essential songs by Bennett. Rob Mandelbaum selected the 10 and wrote a paragraph for each one.

Weber struggles in his excellent obit to identify the nature of Bennett’s vocal prowess. He quotes several prominent writers who have tried. I certainly can’t do the job. As a fan, I would just note the warmth of his voice and the apparent ease of his delivery. I think he played with the beat — he would lag behind it, then spring ahead of it, then fall back onto it, all as though he was thinking and conversing. He conveyed a sense of honesty and elicited the suspension of our disbelief.

Bennett’s career spanned three generations. He made his mark on each of them. However, his voluminous catalog is overwhelming. I have to apologize in advance for the limitations of my knowledge and ask your indulgence while paying tribute to Bennett with ten songs that appeal to my taste and display elements of Bennett’s art.

Left-wing social policy has degraded the city and dated “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.” I’m sorry about that. Yet Bennett brought the song to life and inserted it into the songbook.

Aristotle’s Ethics is the best philosophic guide to the good life. I don’t think we would know the song of that title absent Tony Bennett.

When his career cratered in the ’70s Bennett teamed up with Bill Evans for two albums. The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album included “Some Other Time” by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green, from the musical “On the Town.” A lot of genius went into this recording.

Like “The Good Life,” “You Must Believe In Spring” was originally a French song. Alan and Marilyn Bergman wrote the English lyrics for the song by Jacques Demy and Michel Legrand.

The Art of Excellence triggered one of Bennett’s comebacks, this one in 1986. The title attracted my attention at the time. The album opened with “Why Do People Fall In Love/People.” Like just about every song on the album, I thought this sounded like a mic drop candidate. However, this one opened the album.

I was unfamiliar with “It’s Like Reaching For the Moon,” from Bennett’s 1990 album Astoria: Portrait of the Artist. Billie Holiday and Teddy Wilson had a hit with it in 1936. Let’s make sure it stays in the songbook.

The New York cabaret artist Charles DeForest wrote “When Do the Bells Ring For Me” for Bennett. It’s also from Astoria. I think the bells are ringing in this one.

Frank Sinatra thought Bennett was the greatest. Bennett expressed his regard for Sinatra with the 1992 recording Perfectly Frank. I didn’t necessarily associate many of the 24 songs with Sinatra. Even on those I did, however, I thought Bennett took complete possession of the song. Bennett’s perfect accompaniment on Perfectly Frank is by the Ralph Sharon trio. The album opens with “Time After Time.”

“Here’s That Rainy Day” comes from an obscure Broadway musical. Sinatra recorded it for No One Cares with orchestration by Gordon Jenkins. This stripped down version with the backing of the Ralph Sharon trio is powerful and moving.

Bennett loved the Django Reinhardt instrumental “Nuages.” He wrote lyrics for it and retitled the song “All For You” on his 2004 disc The Art of Romance. “Now my world is so alive…” RIP.

ENCORE: “So Many Stars” is a frequently covered song that goes back to Sergio Mendes and the bossa nova craze of the ’60s. Alan and Marilyn Bergman wrote the English lyrics. Bennett’s artistry shines through the “Stars.”