Sunday morning coming down

After paying tribute to the career of Tony Bennett last week, a friend wrote to recall the effect Sarah Vaughan’s Live At Kelly’s and the John Coltrane/Johnny Hartman album had on him. I love Sarah Vaughan and I love Sarah Vaughan’s I Love Brazil, her second album on Norman Granz’s Pablo label.

Granz founded Pablo a decade after he sold Verve, the label he had founded to popularize Ella Fitzgerald. At its core, Granz biographer Tad Hershorn explains, Pablo was a showplace for those artists Granz managed nominally and without fees (Duke Ellington and Count Basie) and those he represented exclusively (such as Joe Pass, Oscar Peterson, and Ella Fitzgerald).

According to Hershorn, Pablo “quickly became a magnet for expatriate musicians, both newcomers and long-time Granz associates, who coveted his solicitous oversight.” He added his own creativity to the mix. “The success of Pablo,” Hershorn writes, “depended on artists’ willingness to to plug into new musical settings provided by Granz.”

Hershorn cites Sarah Vaughan’s “first recording for Pablo, the 1978 How Long Has This Been Going On?” as “the textbook illustration of the power of Granz’s label on an artist’s career.” Granz teamed Vaughan with Oscar Peterson, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, and Louie Bellson. It’s a wonderful recording.

Vaughan recorded I Love Brazil in Rio de Janeiro during a 1977 tour “at a point where she was between contracts with American labels.” Thankfully, Pablo released the recording (in 1979, I think). It seems to me to be overflowing not only with Vaughan’s love of Brazil, as stated in the title, but also with her love of the composers (some of whom participated in the recording), the musicians, the arrangements, and the songs. I think I have posted authorized videos supplied to YouTube by Universal Music Group below and shouldn’t have the technical problems that bedeviled this post earlier this morning.

I don’t think the album is well-known, but I loved it at the time and it remains one of my favorites. I don’t think there is anything like it. My theory this morning is that it may add some beauty to your day.

“If You Went Away” leads off the album. I understand there are those who don’t like Sarah Vaughan. Here, however, she employs her vocal style to ease into the set and get inside the heart of these songs. Ray Gilbert wrote the English lyrics on this one, as on several others. In my eyes he must be a secret hero of the album.

Sarah picks up the tempo in “Triste.” It doesn’t sound too too sad to live in solitude. Antonio Carlos Jobim wrote the song, backed Sarah on the piano, and created the fantastic rhythm arrangement. Ray Gilbert did not lend a hand with the lyrics, but he might have helped.

You may recall “Roses and Roses” as brought to us by a shlockmeister or two in the heyday of bossa nova. Here Sarah has composer Dorival Caymmi get us going and weigh in in Portuguese. The English lyrics are by Ray Gilbert. This is how it should be done.

“Empty Faces” is by Milton Nascimento. He backs Sarah on acoustic guitar and on the vocal as well. Sergio Mendes vocalist Lani Hall wrote the English lyrics. Lani married Herb Alpert in 1973. I love this track.

“I Live To Love You” was written by Luvercy Fiorini and Oscar Castro-Neves. I hope you can guess who wrote the English lyrics. This ended side 1 of the album.

We turn the album over to side 2 and find “The Face I Love.” May I say I love “The Face I Love”? Marcus Valle is the composer. I hope you can guess who wrote the English lyrics.

Milton Nascimento wrote “Courage.” Paul Williams wrote the English lyrics. I wish I could cite the musicians backing Sarah on this one, but my set of liner notes for this track are shredded. Sarah made sure that Nascimento’s voice was heard.

“The Day It Rained” — what a beautiful track. Mauricio Einhorn adds the grace notes on harmonica. I hope you can guess who wrote the English lyrics.

“A Little Tear” is by Deodato (full name: Eumir Deodato). I hope you can guess who wrote the English lyrics. Stay around for the close while Sarah trades licks with Hélio Delmiro on electric guitar.

You are probably familiar with “Like a Lover.” This track closed the album. Dori Caymmi wrote the song, backed Sarah on acoustic guitar, and added his own vocal in Portuguese. The moving English lyrics are by Alan and Marilyn Bergman. It doesn’t get any better than this. If you don’t listen to anything else here, please give this one a try before you go.

The compact disc added two bonus tracks. “Bridges” should have been included on the original album. Milton Nascimento composed the song and adds a vocal part in English. Thank you, Gene Lees, for writing the English lyrics.

“Someone To Light Up My Life” is by Jobim with lyrics by Lees. Jobim backs Sarah on piano. “Open your arms and sing…”