The Awesomeness of Kamala Harris

I hadn’t realized Politico was trying to compete with the Babylon Bee for satire:

Why Kamala Harris Is A Better VP Than You Think When Joe Biden tapped Kamala Harris to be his running mate in 2020, it was perhaps the most easily predicted vice presidential choice in recent memory. . . For her part, Harris brought a number of traits to the ticket other than her race and gender — first and foremost, her high profile as a first-term senator who was considered a strong candidate for the presidential nomination herself. Harris’ candidacy was well-received at the time.

It’s a looooonnnnng article, mostly explaining away her policy failures (“On some of her main troubleshooting assignments, there’s little she can do to advance the issue”) or speculating that behind the scenes, she’s giving sage advice to Slow Joe and other senior figures, though there isn’t even a background quote offered to support this view.

Soak up this paragraph, which reeks of the desperation of a high school dance scene:

It’s also not entirely clear how much of her political struggles are real, and how much are simply media hype. “Word salad” is a common headline in conservative media after her speeches; while she’s hardly the first politician to face this problem, the defenses from Democratic corners are less robust than those from the Republican side for, say, the speaking styles of George W. Bush or Donald Trump. High turnover in her staff, especially early on, invited criticism. Instability and staff treatment are important issues. But experts also note that staff turnover can be common in high-level positions, and that these kinds of stories are especially susceptible to double standards for women and people of color.

Meanwhile, Kamala herself has some double-secret polls apparently: