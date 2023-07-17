The Daily Chart: About Those Interstate Migration Trends

John noted yesterday Jen Rubin’s astonishing faceplant in the Washington Post about net migration to Florida, and this is a subject we keep up with closely, so let’s see the latest about California, which may just supply the next Democratic candidate for president. Here’s the map:
And here’s analysis from Jonathan Lanzner in the Orange County Register:
Let’s look at California’s relocation mismatch, noting that interstate moves nationwide rose by 6% in these two years.
More outbound: California lost 841,065 residents to other states in 2021, up 29% from the 653,551 exits in 2019.
Fewer incoming: The state attracted 433,402 people from across the nation in 2021, down 10% from the 480,204 arrivals in 2019.
That adds up to the state’s “net outmigration” – demographers’ lingo for more outs than ins – ballooning by 135% in these two years to 407,663 in 2021 vs. 173,347 in 2019.
This will be a great record for Gov. Newsom to explain.
Chaser—California apparently isn’t very hospitable to having kids, either. I suspect the cost of housing has something to do with this:
