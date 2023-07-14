The Daily Chart: Behind France’s Decline

There has been a lot of attention on the recent rioting in France, but I think the real reason France is in decline can be seen in this chart:

Red wine sales down 50% over the last 30 years? This is indeed a crisis. When rose overtakes red wine in sales, we’ll know France is finally finished for good. (Can anyone explain the sudden upward blip in 1994? Did they cheat and reclassify the misbegotten Beaujolais Nouveau around that time?)