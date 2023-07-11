The Daily Chart: Confidence Games

It is well known that public confidence in American institutions, public and private, has been sliding steadily for a long time. Gallup is out with some new trends that show the recent slippage across a range of institutions:

As one observer suggests, Americans might support a military dictatorship supervised by small business.

But one institution bears special scrutiny from Gallup’s latest survey—higher education:

Notice the fall among ages 18 – 34, which is the prime demographic for college students, which may help explain declining enrollment. If more and more young people figure out the con, the jig will be up for a lot of useless administrators. Also not surprising that Democrats express the most confidence in higher education, since most colleges and universities are institutional adjuncts of the Democratic Party.