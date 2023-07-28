The Daily Chart: Drinking Alone?

Back in the 1990s, the decline in “social capital” or general social connection was brought to mind in the famous “bowling alone” hypothesis of Robert Putnam. Putnam was channeling the early work of Edward Banfield, though you’d never know this from reading Putnam’s published work, because Banfield was a controversial conservative and Putnam is a Harvard liberal.

Anyway, never mind bowling. How about drinking? Turns out that the tradition of hoisting a pint in the “public house” in Britain has given way to drinking alone—and long before the COVID shutdowns ruined pub-crawling: