The Daily Chart: Mind the Gaps

Yesterday we noted the begrudging recognition of Mark Perry’s terrific work enforcing the civil rights laws the academic left doesn’t think should apply to them, and in particular the claim that enforcing equality before the law “threatened longstanding to increase the number of women in STEM careers.”
The idea that STEM fields are deliberately discriminating against women is preposterous, of course, but more to the point, women now dominate many fields in higher education, yet there is no one questioning whether disciplines are discriminating against men. That’s how free choice works in a free society.
Chaser—about the claim that our society is rigged for white males:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.