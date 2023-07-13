The Daily Chart: Mind the Gaps

Yesterday we noted the begrudging recognition of Mark Perry’s terrific work enforcing the civil rights laws the academic left doesn’t think should apply to them, and in particular the claim that enforcing equality before the law “threatened longstanding to increase the number of women in STEM careers.”

The idea that STEM fields are deliberately discriminating against women is preposterous, of course, but more to the point, women now dominate many fields in higher education, yet there is no one questioning whether disciplines are discriminating against men. That’s how free choice works in a free society.

Chaser—about the claim that our society is rigged for white males: