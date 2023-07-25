The Daily Chart: NY Times vs. The Ivy League

Harvard and the other elite Ivy League schools love to boast of their commitment to egalitarianism above all else, but guess what? They turn out to be overwhelmingly dedicated to being the private clubs of the richest 1 percent, and discriminate against middle class and upper middle class students in admissions.

That’s the devastating conclusion of a new paper by Harvard economist Raj Chetty (one of this hottest economists around these days on the subject of equality) and two colleagues. Key finding: “Ivy-Plus colleges are more than twice as likely to admit a student from a high-income family as compared to low- or middle-income families with comparable SAT/ ACT scores.”

The New York Times put their findings into graphic form:

As the Times puts it, “being very rich is its own qualification in selective college admissions. . . The result is the clearest picture yet of how America’s elite colleges perpetuate the intergenerational transfer of wealth and opportunity.”