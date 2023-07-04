The Daily Chart: Who Loves America?

Ronald Reagan liked to quip that Republicans’ favorite day of the year is July 4, while Democrats’ favorite day of the year is April 15. There’s more to this quip than you might think. Gallup is out with a new survey of national pride, and it finds a large gap between the two parties:

A two-to-one ratio! Gallup comments:

Party identification remains the greatest demographic differentiator in expressions of national pride, and Republicans have been consistently more likely than Democrats and independents to express pride in being American throughout the trend. That gap has been particularly pronounced since 2018, with more than twice as many Republicans as Democrats saying they are extremely proud. Republicans are also nearly twice as likely as independents to express the highest degree of pride.

Notice two things: First, that the Democratic decline in pride of the nation begin its decline under Obama (coincidence?), and yet has not rebounded since Biden replaced Trump. Second, the Republican decline from 76 percent in 2019 to 60 precent today (which is not far from where it was in 2001) may well coincide with the spreading realization among Republicans of the rottenness of government institutions like the FBI, not to mention our shady elections.