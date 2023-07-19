I might have gone further in life if I didn’t think in terms of song lyrics and the titles of Robert Ludlum novels. Fortunately, however, Bob Dylan opened things up for me when he incorporated modernist poetry into his songwriting and the Ludlum titles are adaptable to a variety of circumstances.

Yesterday I noted the retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent who has confirmed part of the IRS whistleblower testimony. Both the retired agent and the IRS whistleblowers have given statements to the House Oversight Committee on the phony baloney investigation of Hunter Biden and the Biden family business. Today the two IRS whistleblowers will testify publicly before the committee.

Yesterday afternoon the Oversight Committee disclosed that the night before committee staff interviewed the former FBI SSA, the agent received a letter from the FBI directing him to “decline to respond” to the committee’s questions. Steve Nelson and Josh Christenson cover the back story for the New York Post in “FBI told Hunter Biden investigator to duck Committee questions, bombshell letter shows.”

The Post has obtained a copy of the FBI letter to the agent and includes a copy in the story. The FBI says this is situation normal, and it probably is insofar as the Biden family business is concerned, but what we seem to have here is (to borrow from the Ludlum title) The Wray Ultimatum.

NOTE: See also the New York Post editorial “Yes, Hunter Biden got special FBI treatment: It’s now confirmed.”