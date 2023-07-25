Today in Politics: Trump Surging

This time-series from the Monmouth Poll is interesting because it is an “unprompted” format, that is, the pollster does not present the names of candidates thereby prompting response, but asking open-ended who the respondent prefers.
Seems to me that one or two more indictments and Trump is a lock for 2024! (I have an acquaintance who has always been very anti-Trump who is so angry at the lawfare against him that he now says he’s ready to vote for Trump. I suspect this is not an isolated sentiment among Republican voters.)
Meanwhile, the incomparable “Iowahawk” (David Burge) offers this succinct Twitter post (or are we supposed to call Twitter the “X-Files” now?) about the greatest modern artist since Picasso:
