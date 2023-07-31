What Did Devon Archer Say?

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, testified to a House committee behind closed doors today for around four hours. Republicans and Democrats took turns questioning him. Representatives from both parties emerged to spin Archer’s testimony for reporters.

The Wall Street Journal’s account is probably as fair as we are going to get:

A former business associate of Hunter Biden testified on Monday to Congress that President Biden and his son were in near daily communication and that the younger Biden would occasionally put his father on speakerphone at dinners and in other situations, according to lawmakers present for the briefing. The associate, Devon Archer, said that Joe Biden and his son never discussed business on these calls, only engaging in casual conversation about such things as the weather.

***

Rep. Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said Archer testified that only pleasantries were exchanged when Joe Biden was on the phone with his son during meetings. Still, Biggs said that he was confident that the testimony implicated Biden in his son’s business activities. “People would be intimidated to legally mess with Burisma because of the Biden family brand,” Biggs said Archer testified.

I don’t think the situation is hard to figure out. The foreign governments and businesses who paid the Biden family millions of dollars in exchange for Joe’s influence didn’t loop Joe in on the phone or include him in personal meetings so they could talk about the weather. The Bidens were selling Joe’s influence, originally as vice president with a portfolio that included Ukraine, and it was important to bring him in periodically to demonstrate that his influence was, indeed, being bought.

Despite the Democrats’ furious spinning, it appears that most people aren’t fooled. Rasmussen finds that a solid majority of voters think Joe Biden is covering up his involvement in the family business:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 60% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the president has been part of an illegal cover-up to hide his involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business deals, including 45% who think such a cover-up is Very Likely. Thirty-four percent (34%) say it’s not likely Biden has illegally covered up his role in his son’s foreign business, including 18% who believe it is Not At All Likely.

This, too:

Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters think this is a serious scandal, including 44% who say it’s Very Serious;. Twenty-nine percent (29%) don’t believe Biden’s involvement in Hunter’s foreign business is a serious scandal, including 13% who believe it is Not At All Serious.

Of course the majority is right.

Soon Republicans will have to decide whether to cross the Rubicon of impeachment proceedings. Impeachment is inherently a political act. That is especially true here, where I think it is obvious that Biden will not seek a second term. Basically, I think Republicans should impeach Biden if it will help them politically, and should not impeach him if, as in the Clinton instance, it would hurt them politically. The grounds for impeachment are obviously there, “bribery” being one of two grounds for impeachment specifically cited in the Constitution.