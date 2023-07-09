XiYue Wang’s story

I touched on the enraging story of XiYue Wang in “The Princeton historian mugged by Princeton.” The Middle East Forum invited Wang to tell the story of his captivity in Iran to a Washington audience. I have posted the video below. MEF’s Clifford Smith converts Wang’s speech into an excellent narrative account in the post “Academic Perfidy and Diplomatic Appeasement Embolden the Islamic Republic.”

Listening to Wang’s speech, I confess he had me at “I became a U.S. citizen [at 28, after immigrating from Beijing]. I’m proud to be an American.” He has much more to say, mostly about the Islamic Republic of Iran, which took him captive in the course of the research he was conducting for his Ph.D. in history and held him prisoner for three years. As Smith reports in the linked MEF post:

Wang said he felt “naïve” for his earlier belief that Iran truly wanted peace with the U.S. He blames academe and the media for nurturing this false impression, stressing that “things I assumed that the Iranian regime would appreciate, like, say, pursuing business and cultural ties with other countries, were used to put people in jail. In fact, me saying things like, I believe President Obama should visit Iran, was used against me in an Iranian court as ‘evidence’ that I was really in Iran to pursue regime change.” Wang was shocked that when he returned to the U.S. as a result of a 2019 prisoner swap orchestrated by former U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, many at Princeton blamed his ordeal on the Trump Administration, rather than Iran, even though he was imprisoned before Trump was elected. He was shocked that a real-world rebuke of their soft-on-Iran academic theories failed to convince Princeton’s professors to reconsider their views of the Islamic Republic. Wang said Princeton “hasn’t so much as voluntarily given me an extension on time to complete my Ph.D.” and that the university is home to both a former Iranian ambassador and an Iranian cleric, “neither of which did anything to help me during my ordeal.”

There is much more in Wang’s speech. Having let Smith’s MEF post rotate off our Picks last week, I wanted to make sure interested readers had a chance to take in Wang’s speech in the video below.