Abbey Gate revisited

Rep. Darrell Issa convened a public forum for the Gold Star families of service members killed in the 2021 attack at the airport in Kabul to say their piece. Family members told their stories as they sought answers and accountability for the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan during which 11 sons and two daughters were lost. The forum was held in the main council chamber of Escondido City Hall.

President Biden of course declared the evacuation from Afghanistan an extraordinary success. Every sentient American not toeing the party line found it a humiliating national disgrace. Our adversaries certainly took Biden’s measure from it it. If they hadn’t figured it out previously, they have marked him down as a lightweight chump ever since.

As the Washington Free Beacon’s Ben Wilson observes, Biden et al. have followed their accustomed practice in addressing such matters:

The Biden administration has declined to take responsibility for the chaotic withdrawal. White House spokesman John Kirby in April placed blame on the Trump administration, saying the Biden administration was not given plans for the withdrawal during its transition into office. Kirby said “not everything” about the withdrawal was “perfect” but that there is a lot to be “proud of.”

Something is wrong with Joe Biden. Actually, many things are wrong with Joe Biden. Some of them can be seen in the excerpts of statements in the video clips below. Cheryl Rex speaks here. She is the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola.

This is Darin Hoover, father of Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover.

Issa has posted the full video of the forum on Facebook.

In the Times of San Diego story on the hearing, Ken Stone argues throughout with Issa and the families. He even takes issue with the mom in the first video above. Issa has posted the full video below on Facebook. On Twitter Stone describes himself as “nutsy squirrel journalist.”

Fox News covered the forum here. The Defense Department gave Fox News this statement: “The Department of Defense expresses our deepest condolences to the Gold Star Families who lost loved ones during the tragic bombing at Abbey Gate. We are forever grateful for their service, sacrifice, and committed efforts during the evacuation operations. We also commend the historic and monumental efforts of all our service men and women who served honorably during the withdrawal period from Afghanistan.”

The majority of the service members killed in the airport attack were from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment assigned to Camp Pendleton. Issa identified all 13 in his press release calling announcing the forum. To remind myself of the 13 Americans killed at Abbey Gate, I also turned to this Washington Post story. The thumbnail photo on the home page is of Taylor Hoover (via Alex Cabrero).