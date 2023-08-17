Alias Robert L. Peters

Does anyone remember the famous Communist whose alias was J. Peters? He was the spy who handled Whittaker Chambers, among others. Based on his own experience, Chambers identified J. Peters as head of the American Communist Party’s underground operation. Harvey Klehr et al. sort out the details in The Secret World of American Communism.

Reading Brittany Bernstein’s NRO story on the latest developments in the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Biden family business, I infer that Biden himself may have been inspired by J. Peters:

The committee is seeking more information about an email with the subject line “Friday Schedule Card.” A document that is attached to that email indicates then-Vice President Biden had a call with then-Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. [House Oversigth Committee Chairman James] Comer writes that the committee is concerned because the document was sent to “Robert L. Peters,” an apparent pseudonym used by then-Vice President Biden. Hunter Biden was the only person copied on the email to the then-vice president.

I may be mistaken, but I get the sense from Bernstein’s story that Chairman James Comer is circling the target. See “Comer Requests National Archives Records Tying Then-VP Biden to Hunter’s Ukrainian Business Dealings.”