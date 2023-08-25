Former Mob Boss Sheds Light on Biden Family Corruption

Former mobster Michael Franzese, 72, operated for many years as a caporegime in the Colombo crime family. He joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday night to discuss the striking similarities between the Biden family’s alleged money laundering operation and his own experiences. (How much longer must we preface every mention of the Biden family’s activities with the word “alleged”?)

Franzese funneled money through a series of 18 shell corporations. He told Watters that these companies consisted only of a bank account through which funds could be laundered. Like the Biden family’s shell corporations, these businesses “had no brick and mortar office[s], we had no employees, we had no product that we were selling.” They were set up for the sole purpose of obfuscation.

Although Democrats repeatedly argue that, so far, none of the funds from foreign entities can be traced directly to Joe Biden, Franzese explained that is the whole point. “He [Biden] doesn’t want it, you know, attached to him in any way.” He noted that, “I didn’t put the money in my account. It went everywhere else and then I collected it in a different way.”

This is how influence-peddling schemes work. Rather than depositing funds directly into the bank account of the individual whose influence is being bought (or in Franzese’s situation, the individual who is trying to evade government scrutiny), payments are made through a maze of shell accounts to family members or significant others, as they were in the Biden’s case. The House Oversight Committee has traced millions of dollars of foreign money flowing into the accounts of nine Biden family members, including a grandchild, for no discernible business purpose. Those payments first passed through an elaborate network of shell corporations before hitting the accounts of the ultimate recipients as is typical in a money-laundering scheme.

In a recent New York Post op-ed, George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley wrote, “It is absurd to expect a deposit slip from a corrupt Ukrainian official to the account of Joe and Jill Biden, one of the most vulnerable accounts in the world to review and monitor.”

Franzese sees this as a “slam dunk RICO” case and said if he or any of his former associates had done this, they’d “have been indicted a long time ago.”

The segment can be viewed at the 26:30 mark here.

