In the shadows

I think it is an open secret in Washington that President Biden is a few elements short of a compound. Indeed, word has somehow gotten out to the rest of us in flyover land: “Seventy-seven percent of Americans say President Biden would be too old to be effective if he were reelected in 2024, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll” (I’m quoting Brittany Bernstein/NRO)(footnote: “Meanwhile, only about half of Americans said 77-year-old former president Donald Trump is too old for office”).

NBC News reports under the bylines of three reporters: “California Gov. Gavin Newsom is increasingly being viewed as a nuisance to some of President Joe Biden’s political advisers, according to four people familiar with the matter.” The story is framed on Newsom’s possible debate with Governor DeSantis on Fox News in November.

According to the story, “Biden’s camp no longer sees Newsom as a wannabe challenger[.]” However, “[s]ome Biden advisers have complained privately that the planned debate, which Fox News host Sean Hannity would moderate, could make voters think Newsom is running a shadow 2024 campaign at a time when most Democrats say they’d prefer a different candidate at the top of the ticket.”

Kamala Harris’s umbrage is mentioned. Newsom is getting uppity.

The possible elevation of DeSantis in the Republican field is mentioned. Hey, they have the Department of Justice working overtime to elevate President Trump’s standing among the Republican field.

Any fool can see that Newsom seeks to position himself for the Democratic nomination in the event Biden’s infirmity can’t be shielded from view. The NBC News story only goes so far as to mention Biden’s age. Biden’s patent infirmity goes unmentioned.

Via Bonchie/RedState.