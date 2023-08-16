Maui Wowie

Further to (P)resident “No Comment” Biden’s befuddlement over Maui that Scott highlights this morning comes news that he will now travel to Maui after all. No telling what his thought process was in all this, but it is not hard to imagine he thought that since this disaster is in Hawaii somewhere, isn’t this a job for Obama, since he’s running the Biden Administration already? Or maybe Biden’s nursemaids tempted him into it with the obvious lure that it’s a beach location—so more vacation!—with great ice cream as well.

Let’s lay down the opening odds on how much Biden will talk about climate change during his appearance. Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the climatistas are working feverishly to connect the Maui wildfire to climate change, because of the basic rule: “Let No Bad Thing Go Unconnected to Climate Change.” So for example the New York Times salutes as usual:

ABC News, meanwhile, decided to report straight—at least at first:

Naturally this didn’t go down well with the climate cultists:

Would you believe that the author, Emily Atkin, edits a newsletter called HEATED, “devoted to climate accountability journalism.” She has pronouns, too: “she/her.”

You’ll never guess what happened next: ABC News capitulated:

So apparently reporting accurately about what the consensus science says about extreme weather event attribution is now “climate denial.”