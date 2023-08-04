The Archer transcript

The House Oversight Committee has posted a press release on the committee’s transcribed interview with Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer this past Monday. The press release includes excerpted highlights as well as links to the 140-page transcript and appended exhibits.

Steven Nelson covers the transcript in this New York Post story. The Daily Signal’s Fred Lucas has highlighted “6 Key Takeaways…”

With his deceitful summary of Archer’s testimony for the Dems’ media adjunct, Rep. Dan Goldman seeks to fill the shoes of Adam Schiff as the House of Representatives’ most notorious liar. No one can fill Schiff’s shoes, but you have to credit Goldman for the effort. Mitigating Goldman’s deceit, the Wall Street Journal editorial board tells “Devon Archer’s full story.” The New York Post editorial “Just the number of Joe Biden’s sitdowns with Hunter clients is damning” constitutes a good (accessible) companion to the Journal editorial.

Archer’s testimony makes up a large piece of the jigsaw Biden family business puzzle. Additional pieces will continue to fill it in. See, for example, Steven Nelson’s New York Post story “Joe Biden wrote letter to Hunter biz partner Devon Archer after 2011 China lunch — despite claims of never discussing son’s business” (letter below, via Tucker Carlson on the site formerly known as Twitter) and there will be more to come.