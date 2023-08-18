The Case for Trumptimism

Holy cow! I take the day off to visit a Fox News studio to unload on Kamala Harris for a solid hour for a forthcoming documentary (I’ll make an announcement when it airs—the other analysts interviewed include Victor Davis Hanson and Peter Schweizer), and Scott and John go Full Eeyore on us with regard to everyone’s favorite RICO defendant, one Donald John Trump. Funny—his name doesn’t even rhyme with Rico, the name RICO actions are meant for.

I’ll declare my priors: I prefer a candidate who can serve two full terms, because continuity in office is necessary for any ambitious program to overturn the administrative state. Think of what Reagan’s legacy would have been if he had handed off to George H.W. Bush in 1984. (Hint: Bush would have squandered it—as in fact he did from 1989-1993.) And Trump can only serve a single term if elected again. Scenarios of his next vice president, who I solidly predict won’t be Mike Pence, easily succeeding him in 2028 should be viewed with great skepticism.

Second, Scott’s case is cogent, and correct on one major point: in the absence of January 6, Trump would be 10 points ahead of Biden right now. Conrad Black, a friend of Trump’s, recommended around January 1 that Trump should adopt the Andrew Jackson stance, concede the outcome without conceding its correctness, and say that having exhausted his remedies for contesting the election, he’d be back in 2024. He would not have to abandon his thesis of a corrupt election. He could campaign on fixing our elections in 2024 so Americans never again have reason to doubt their rectitude. This is necessary even if everything about the 2020 election was legitimate. It would be forward-looking instead of complaining solely about the last election.

The survey results Scott cites certainly offer powerful evidence of the imprudence of nominating Trump again. And yet. . .

Let’s consider some facts that argue the case for what I call “Trumptimism” as distinct from optimism. (As podcast listeners know, “Lucretia” likes to attack me for being an “infernal optimist.” Let’s see what she makes of this!)