The Daily Chart: The Boys Are Alt Right

There’s an amusing spectacle at the moment of young “bros” (for lack of a better term for properly anti-woke males) taking in Barbie ironically, cheering for the cartoonish patriarchy of Ken. I am not sure this is the correct interpretation of the film (yes, I saw it, so you don’t have to). But it does appear that Barbie’s filmmaker Greta Gerwig is onto the gender divide between young people today:
Chaser—where’s the patriarchal oppression here:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.