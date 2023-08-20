The Face of Repulsive Leftism

Last week we enjoyed some comic relief at the preciousness that is Pete Buttigieg, but in fact these MENSA-mongering types are actually quite horrific people—all would-be tyrants, full stop.

Then there is the the smug, presumptuous, condescending, entitled type of progressive who barely bothers to concede his or her will to power over you, like Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance (naturally), who was the commencement speaker at Northeastern University in Boston not long ago. It’s only two minutes long, but it seems much longer, and you will seldom see a more repulsive display of progressive pretension and condescension. Contempt doesn’t even begin to express the range of justified reactions you could have to this appalling drivel.

Chrystia Freeland, WEF Board Member, and also Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Listen to these words very carefully. She spoke this to our graduates at Northeastern University in Boston. 🚨 H/t @shelley_curious pic.twitter.com/7Hz4oeR7RM — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 18, 2023

A reminder from C.S. Lewis: