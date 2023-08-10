In “$20 million and counting” I noted the latest House Oversight Committee memo detailing the results of their investigation of the Biden family business. I concluded that maybe someone would make something of it one of these days. A reader shared the results of his research to let me know that today is not the day. He writes (below the break):

* * * * *

I just did a little experiment to see how NBC News and Google present the news on the Biden corruption scandal. Say you want to read the latest reporting from NBC News on that subject. You might google “NBC News on House Oversight Committee Hearings.” So I did.

What filled the first screen were three reports: a July 26 report entitled “Lawmakers call for greater transparency on UFOs during hearing,” a June 2 report titled “FBI to show House Oversight leaders document in Biden probe …” and a February 25 report titled “House Republicans seek Treasury testimony in Hunter Biden probe.” If you didn’t look any further, you would be forgiven for not thinking there was any new news to report, right? Nothing new to see, and it must not be very important, right? June and February. Big deal.

But if you scroll down below the first screen’s info, you would find an August 3 report titled “Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge …” and a July 26 report entitled “Here are the 5 most memorable moments from Congress’ UFO hearing…”

Ok, one story a week old to check out, the full title of which turns out to be “Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden.” Going to the article you see that the witness is quoted answering questions by Democratic lawmakers, who themselves are extensively quoted, pooh-poohing the idea of any wrongdoing. Ok, you might reasonably conclude from that reading, nothing to these charges of corruption.

Then I went to Power Line to check the headlines. Well, whaddayaknow? The House committee has released a report showing bank statements that the Bidens have collected over $20,000,000 from foreign sources since Joe was Vice President.

Power Line publishes a publicly available report from the House Oversight Committee that neither Google nor NBC even mentions. Huh.