Unemployable Crack Addicts Have No Influence

Last night I was on Outsiders, the excellent Sky News Australia TV news program. It was a particularly bracing appearance, as I explained why it has always been obvious that Joe Biden was the key player in the Biden family’s influence-peddling scheme; why the New York Times and the Washington Post mysteriously fail to report on developments in the Joe Biden scandals; why the latest indictment of Donald Trump lacks merit; and why “youths” in New York and other blue cities riot without compunction.

As I said, a bracing 8+ minutes. If you click on the tweet, it takes you to the video on Sky News’ Opinion page: