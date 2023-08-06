Unemployable Crack Addicts Have No Influence

Last night I was on Outsiders, the excellent Sky News Australia TV news program. It was a particularly bracing appearance, as I explained why it has always been obvious that Joe Biden was the key player in the Biden family’s influence-peddling scheme; why the New York Times and the Washington Post mysteriously fail to report on developments in the Joe Biden scandals; why the latest indictment of Donald Trump lacks merit; and why “youths” in New York and other blue cities riot without compunction.
As I said, a bracing 8+ minutes. If you click on the tweet, it takes you to the video on Sky News’ Opinion page:
‘Unemployable crack addict’: Joe Biden ‘up to his neck’ with Hunter Biden scandal https://t.co/2b3bTl5BdO
— John Hinderaker (@HinderakerJohn) August 7, 2023
