A Neoconservative Is a Liberal Who Has Been Mugged

That formula goes back, I think, to the 1980s, and while “neoconservative” has taken on a different meaning, it still holds true. The latest case in point is Shivanthi Sathanandan, a vice chairwoman of Minnesota’s Democrat-Farmer-Labor party. Like most Democrats, Sathanandan was anti-police and pro-criminal. In June 2020, she wanted to “dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department”:

But that all changed on Tuesday. Ms. Sathanandan was carjacked and viciously beaten:

The second vice chairwoman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is calling for tougher consequences for criminals after she was beaten and carjacked in front of her young children at her home in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

***

Sathananda was left with a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head, and bruising. She’s now calling for politicians to be tougher on crime.

She is now singing quite a different tune when it comes to crime and law enforcement:





Hold juveniles accountable for their crimes? That would be a massive change of policy in Minnesota. We do have this good news for Ms. Sathanandan: until now, carjacking has been punished as a simple robbery, which means hardly punished at all. But, as a result of my organization’s Take Carjacking Seriously campaign, carjacking is now punished with sentences comparable to third degree homicide or aggravated assault.

In any event, it is nice to see that Sathanandan is now thankful to “the incredible Minneapolis 4th Precinct Officers.”