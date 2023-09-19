Biden: Accelerate the Climate Crisis!

It has gotten to the point where Joe Biden can’t make a public appearance without embarrassing himself–and, worse, us. Speaking to the U.N. General Assembly this morning, Biden stressed the need to “accelerate the climate crisis.” He then caught himself and went on to spin a web of falsehoods:

Biden retailed the usual climate myths:

Noting “record breaking” heatwaves in the US and China, along with wildfires in America and Europe, the US president warned of the “existential threat” of climate change. “These snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels”, he said.

Globally, wildfires are at an all-time low. In the few areas where they have spiked, like California, environmentalists are to blame. They insisted on abandoning sound forest management practices that have reduced wildfire acreage to a fraction of what it was pre-Columbus. And there are no record breaking heat waves. Summers get hot. There is just record breaking yammering about heat waves, which is driven by political and financial self-interest.