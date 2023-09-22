Biden doubles up

Did you hear the one about “those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas…?” According to Joe Biden, it is responsible for prompting his decision to run in the 2020 presidential election. Some people in Manhattan paid big bucks to hear Biden tell it twice at a campaign reception on Wednesday. Having told it once, Biden told it again within a few minutes. He didn’t realize he was repeating himself. (The White House has posted the transcript here.)

Samuel Chamberlain reports Biden’s performance here in today’s New York Post. Fox News rounds up the commentary it provoked on the site formerly known as Twitter. (Incidentally, Biden told the story a third time at yet another campaign reception on Wednesday, this one at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel in New York.)

You can see performances like Biden’s in your local nursing home without having to shell out a penny for it. One can understand why Biden’s daycare minders in the White House have reduced his public appearances to the window between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Thirty hours a week is pushing it. He’s not up to the job. The mental equipment was not in good shape to begin with and has deteriorated with age. Something is seriously wrong upstairs.

On Thursday Biden had another episode in a speech at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s 46th Annual Gala. He praised the Congressional Black Caucus. Victor Nava covers that story here for the Post. That probably was far from the worst of it, though. It’s hard to pick out the worst of it. The worst of it was probably his usual lie about having reduced the deficit.

BIDEN: "I love our friends on the right talk about, the mega guys, about reducing the deficit … on my watch, deficits have already fallen over $1 trillion!" He's lying. Biden's policies have "undoubtedly resulted in HIGHER deficits — not smaller ones," per Moody's. pic.twitter.com/wzoKWVwmVi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023

You’d think someone close to Biden might want to spare him the humiliation that can’t be concealed despite the efforts of his daycare minders in the White House. For them he has become nothing more than a useful tool. Apparently no one in his inner circle wants to have a frank talk with the old man. They fear his wrath and they’re along for the ride as he asymptotically approaches zero.