Biden to pitty-pat the picket line

President Biden will travel to Michigan to join the picket line of auto workers on strike nationwide. “Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create,” Biden Xeeted yesterday on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2023

Even though the Big 3 have faithfully toed the Biden line with nary a whimper, Biden now means to let them know he owes them nothing. Stick it to the man, Big Guy! “Give us bread, but give us roses” as we sing the car electric.

We hope he gets the respect he deserves when he pitty-pats with his UAW brothers and sisters. He may be the oldest human being of any gender to picket the Big 3 and is certainly the only Hunter Biden daddy that’ll walk the line.