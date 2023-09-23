Confronting BLM at Berkeley

In the hectic days before departing for my current overseas assignment (more on that shortly—I’ve got a lot in the can already), I didn’t have time to relate hosting Heather Mac Donald, the most fearless journalist in America, for the Federalist Society at Berkeley Law. Let’s just say it was a lively event. Heather had to put up with a lot of low-grade heckling, but Berkeley is not Stanford Law, so she was not shouted down. In any case, a few highlight reels are now available and trending on Twitter.

As Heather notes below, she had already been branded as a racist before the event, as FedSoc flyers were defaced:

WATCH: Here’s a clip from my recent talk at @BerkeleyLaw, hosted by @berkeleyfedsoc with @stevenfhayward as moderator. Student heckling became boisterous, along with fervent declarations of how oppressive it is to be a black law student at Berkeley. pic.twitter.com/TxxQn8a824 — Heather Mac Donald (@HMDatMI) September 22, 2023

Few things are more enraging to students than the invocation of black privilege. pic.twitter.com/nRi4Lwtsk6 — Heather Mac Donald (@HMDatMI) September 22, 2023

Jennifer Kabbany provides a complete account in The College Fix, and you can watch the entire one hour event below: