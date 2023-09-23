Posted on September 22, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Black Lives Matter, Race, Race and racial bias, racial bias in education

Confronting BLM at Berkeley

In the hectic days before departing for my current overseas assignment (more on that shortly—I’ve got a lot in the can already), I didn’t have time to relate hosting Heather Mac Donald, the most fearless journalist in America, for the Federalist Society at Berkeley Law. Let’s just say it was a lively event. Heather had to put up with a lot of low-grade heckling, but Berkeley is not Stanford Law, so she was not shouted down. In any case, a few highlight reels are now available and trending on Twitter.

As Heather notes below, she had already been branded as a racist before the event, as FedSoc flyers were defaced:

 

Jennifer Kabbany provides a complete account in The College Fix, and you can watch the entire one hour event below:

