Posted on September 4, 2023 by John Hinderaker in 2024 Election, Climate, Ron DeSantis

DeSantis Tells It Like It Is

As always, the Democrats are trying to make political hay out of a natural disaster, in this case Hurricane Idalia. The fact is that hurricanes have not increased in either frequency or severity, but that doesn’t stop the ghoulish liberals.

A reporter asked Governor Ron DeSantis about Joe Biden’s politicization of Idalia, and DeSantis responded beautifully:


All Republicans should be prepared to push back effectively against this sort of demagoguery by the Left.

Responses