DeSantis Tells It Like It Is

As always, the Democrats are trying to make political hay out of a natural disaster, in this case Hurricane Idalia. The fact is that hurricanes have not increased in either frequency or severity, but that doesn’t stop the ghoulish liberals.

A reporter asked Governor Ron DeSantis about Joe Biden’s politicization of Idalia, and DeSantis responded beautifully:

NEW: DeSantis scathes blaming climate change for #Idalia, saying the most powerful storm for Florida was in 1935 “The notion that we just adopt very left wing policies at the federal level, that somehow we will not have hurricanes – that is a lie." pic.twitter.com/iCOO8nynGD — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 4, 2023



All Republicans should be prepared to push back effectively against this sort of demagoguery by the Left.