Footsteps gettin’ louder

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has posted a press release in his continuing investigation of the Biden family business. In the press release

Comer announced that, according to subpoenaed bank records he has obtained, in 2019 Hunter Biden received a $10,000 wire from Wang Xin and a $250,000 wire from Jonathan Li and Tan Ling. Both wires originated in Beijing and listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address. Comer noted that the wires in July and August 2019 followed the announcement of Biden’s candidacy in the 2020 presidential election the preceding April. The New York Post adds background here, Breitbart News here.

I take it from the press release that the wires were directed to Hunter Biden individually rather than one of the 20 or 21 shell companies Comer has previously identified, although that is not entirely clear to me. The Post story states that the two payments “are linked to BHR Partners, a venture between Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and Bohai Capital, a Chinese investment firm.” The use of Joe Biden’s Wilmington home address on the wires at the least suggests that the footsteps are getting louder for the Big Guy.

On a happier note, Comer has me thinking of Jackie Wilson. “Gettin’ louder” should probably be in parentheses.