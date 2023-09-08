How to Deal With Climate Criminals [Updated]

Admittedly, the 21st century is still young, but so far the most annoying people on the planet during this century, hands down, are climate hysterics. And of that group, the worst are climate criminals who block traffic and engage in other types of illegal activity. We haven’t seen too much of this in the U.S., but it has been a real problem in Germany and other European countries.

Here, a German conducts a master class in dealing with climate criminals:

German motorists have had enough of climate activists and choose to deal with them directly. Do you support this approach? pic.twitter.com/a2SHSjeAsZ — David Vance (@DVATW) September 7, 2023



Keep this approach in mind if climate criminals strike in a neighborhood near you.

UPDATE: No sooner had I done this post than a group of climate protesters disrupted the U.S. Open tennis tournament:

The U.S. Open women’s semifinal between American Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova has been delayed for around 50 minutes due to disruptive protestors in the upper decks of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night. Gauff was leading 6-4, 1-0 when play was interrupted by what appeared to be a trio of young fans protesting climate change.

It appears that the delay was due largely to the fact that one of the climate criminals glued his feet to the floor:

USTA chief executive Stacey Allaster confirmed there were three protesters — two were removed and “quietly left” — and while one of the protesters had glued their [sic] bare feet to the cement floor. “We had environmental protestors up in the loge area. We had three, two were removed, quietly left,” Allaster told ESPN. “When security got there, they found one of the protestors had physically glued himself by his bare feet to the cement floor.

The players were nonplussed:

Muchova used the lengthy delay to request a medical attention, before eventually going to the locker room. Gauff was understandably befuddled and asked whether the fan was going to be removed.

This is the most positive aspect of the story: