Is Lindsey Graham a Ham Sandwich?

The familiar adage is that a prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. Support for that idea comes from this story: “Georgia special grand jury recommended charges for Sens. Lindsey Graham, David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler.”

A special grand jury recommended that Atlanta’s district attorney seek to charge three current and former US senators in connection with former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Attempting to overturn the apparent result of an election is perfectly legal, and when done by a Democrat, it is considered praiseworthy. Al Gore did it. Stacey Abrams did it. Al Franken got into the Senate by doing it. Nevertheless, it seems that this grand jury would have indicted the entire Republican Senate caucus if prosecutor Fani Willis had so desired.

The panel, whose 28-page report was released Friday, recommended Fulton County DA Fani Willis indict Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and former Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue R-Ga.), as well as former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and Boris Epshteyn, a top adviser to the 45th president.

So Fani Willis had the grand jury so hopped up that they would have indicted someone’s grandmother for wandering around in the Capitol for a few minutes. (No, wait, just kidding, that actually happened. But it was a different grand jury.) Apparently Willis thought that at some point, discretion was the better part of valor. Nineteen defendants were enough, and her legal theories were already laughable.

One wonders what Lindsey Graham, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler did that could possibly be illegal. The answer: nothing. But when it comes to a “conspiracy,” anything goes–like tracking down someone’s phone number, which was Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ purported crime.

The significance of this story is that it confirms that the indictments that have been returned against Donald Trump and various associates have zero credibility. Activist DAs who have sole control over a grand jury that meets in secret and with no accountability can indict anyone they choose. Indictment by a Democratic Party DA should be accorded no significance.