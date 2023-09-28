New York Times, Home of Misinformation

Liberals love to talk about misinformation. They also love to disseminate it. A case in point is New York Times health and science reporter Apoorva Mandavilli. She grotesquely exaggerated the impact of covid on children, apparently for the purpose of supporting school shutdowns, one of the worst policy fiascos of modern times. And her claims were not, remotely, in the ballpark:

Reporter who wrote in NYT that 900,000 children had been hospitalized with COVID when the real number was 63,000—and that 4,000 had died from MISC-C when the real number was 68—tells Harvard governments should be more active in policing “misinformation.”https://t.co/F4wOErAB1L — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) September 26, 2023



But discredited liberals don’t fade away. They go to Harvard. Ms. Mandavilli has joined failed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on the Harvard faculty: “How federal missteps opened door to COVID misinformation.” I suppose, if Mandavilli and Harvard were strictly honest, they might headline “How New York Times reporters opened the door to COVID misinformation.” But that would require a great deal more accountability, and a great deal more self-knowledge, than we see on today’s Left.