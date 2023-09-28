On Human Rights

My assignment early this week was to offer some comments on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) at a day long conference at Mathias Corvinus Collegium, featuring a distinguished international cast of academics.

Nowadays we see all around us the promiscuous claims that any good thing a liberal can dream up is asserted to be a “fundamental human right,” and while the UDHR resembles our Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights in some important respects, it also introduced the willful confusion about “human rights” we see today. (My favorite human right in the UDHR is the right to paid vacations.) Here is part of the comments I delivered: