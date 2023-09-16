Podcast: The 3WHH on the ‘Cognitive Infrastructure Crisis’

Lucretia hosts this week, though I was unable to enjoy a dram of whisky since we taped at 4:30 am local time in Budapest. Anyway, the fearsome threesome give a brief summary of a recent law school seminar on natural law and the Constitution we presented last week at Berkeley Law before a group of somewhat skeptical students, and then moving on to assaying the Biden impeachment inquiry and Hunter Biden’s smoking gun charge, asking why all the White House spokespeople seem to have come from Nerd Central and still use their parents’ credit cards (we mean you, Ian Sams!), and explaining the fundamental asymmetry of the Administrative State in Democratic and Republican presidencies.

And isn’t it nice that Virginia Democrats have offered us a whole new definition of a “working family”? Who knew that Only Fans might become a new source for campaign contributions. Also: once again the question—are Biden and Harris both on the Democrats’ chopping block for next year?

Get this: the latest rationale coming from the Biden Administration for federal government censorship of the internet is protecting “cognitive infrastructure,” which sounds beyond the perverse imagination even of Orwell. And you know how well things go when the government gets interested in infrastructure! But I now have an excuse for the next time I forget something: “My memory hit a pothole in my cognitive infrastructure!”

Finally, we close out with some actual news, namely, John Yoo sharing some perspective on his expert witness testimony in the ongoing disbarment proceeding against John Eastman this week.

