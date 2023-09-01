The Washington Free Beacon has compiled the video below contrasting the media treatment of John Fetterman’s stroke-related brain damage with Mitch McConnell’s something-related “freeze” (related story here). ¿Quien esta mas impedido? John Fetterman’s stroke-related disability appears to be a credit to the human spirit and to the United States Senate, formerly known as the world’s most exclusive club. By contrast, McConnell’s most recent “freeze” gets an unsympathetic, i.e., realistic treatment, akin to our treatment of Biden’s senility on Power Line.

Speaking of which, the highlight of this highlight reel must be President Biden’s vouching for McConnell’s fitness. That is devastating! And what about Dianne Feinstein? Let’s get Biden’s expert opinion on her fitness while we’re at it.