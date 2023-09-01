The Washington Free Beacon has compiled the video below contrasting the media treatment of John Fetterman’s stroke-related brain damage with Mitch McConnell’s something-related “freeze” (related story here). ¿Quien esta mas impedido? John Fetterman’s stroke-related disability appears to be a credit to the human spirit and to the United States Senate, formerly known as the world’s
Speaking of which, the highlight of this highlight reel must be President Biden’s vouching for McConnell’s fitness. That is devastating! And what about Dianne Feinstein? Let’s get Biden’s expert opinion on her fitness while we’re at it.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.