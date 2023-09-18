Shut up, he explained

The Biden administration has deputized Krazee-Eyez Killa Jack Smith to put President Trump away some time before the 2024 presidential election. The train keeps a rollin’, banana republic style.

Last week Smith filed a motion in his District of Columbia 2020 election case against Trump. Smith’s motion is supported by a 19-page memorandum that is posted online here. Jonathan Turley criticizes Smith’s motion in “Gagging Donald Trump: Why Smith’s ‘Narrowly Tailored Motion’ is Neither Narrow Nor Wise.”

Section I.B. of Smith’s memorandum is headed “Since the Indictment, the Defendant Has Deployed Misleading and Inflammatory Statements About this Case to Undermine Confidence in the Justice System and Prejudice the Jury Pool.” The whole thing reminds me of Governor Le Petomane’s outburst in Blazing Saddles: “We’ve gotta protect our phony baloney jobs, gentlemen.” It’s actually worse than that, but that’s the idea. Appearances must be preserved.

In the motion Smith asks the hostile Judge Chutkan to gag Trump pending trial. Smith doesn’t want Trump to be saying things that might upset the DC applecart. What might Trump say that would pose an obstacle to his conviction by a DC jury? I can’t imagine. Smith offers examples of Trump’s characteristic statements on Truth Social and (unpersuasively) argues the point in memorandum section I.C.

How many possible D.C. jurors follow Trump on Truth Social or attend to his commentary? You don’t have to be a genius to deduce that something else is going on. Among other things, Smith must be dazzled by the prospect of Trump being held in contempt of court even before trial.