Target: Not So Blue

Target Corporation has been even more woke than most large companies, but there are limits. Target has been vocal about the damage that organized retail theft is doing to its bottom line. Now the other shoe has dropped. The Wall Street Journal reports:

Target is closing nine stores across four states because of theft and organized retail crime. The Minneapolis-based retailer said Tuesday stores in the New York City, Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Ore., markets would close effective Oct. 21.

Blue cities all, where local officials have undermined their police departments.

Retailers have been facing a growing wave of theft in recent years that has led companies to take numerous steps in response, including locking up more merchandise on shelves, hiring off-duty police officers and closing some hard-hit stores. Target said theft at the stores was “threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance.” Investments to prevent theft, including adding security guards, using third-party guard services and using theft-deterrent tools, have been ineffective in curbing retail crime, according to the company.

That is pretty blunt. If you, blue city, can’t maintain order, we are pulling out. But what I would still like to see is major retailers like Target explicitly getting behind law enforcement, and abandoning their (most likely insincere) wokism. That would really do the country some good.