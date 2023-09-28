The Daily Chart: Biden’s Strategic Incompetence

Oil prices are spiking right now, which is somewhat odd since the European economy is slowing along with China, and America’s economy is sluggish. The chief reason is thought to be discipline by Saudi Arabia and some other producers (Russia?), but one factor that should be included is Joe Biden’s relentless hostility to domestic oil production. This hasn’t stopped the domestic oil industry from achieving near record production just now (mostly on private and state lands beyond the reach of Biden’s predators, it should be noted), but think of how much more latitude we’d have to stare down market manipulations by the Saudis if Biden hadn’t canceled the Keystone pipeline and closed off other public lands.

And then there’s this malpractice: