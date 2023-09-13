The Daily Chart: Economic Tidings

Curious news late last week that WalMart is reducing starting wage rates. Is this a sign of a tightening labor market, and that the economy is slowing? Looks like it might be:
A related worrying sign: credit card delinquency is rising:
The Atlanta Fed is predicting more than 5 percent real growth this quarter, while other Fed forecasts expect negative growth this quarter. Sounds like no one really knows where we are.
Chaser—you’d totally support these guys telling you that there’s something wrong with your “perception.”
“The economic data have been just surreally good. Even optimists are just stunned,” says Nobel Prize-winning economist @paulkrugman. So why do polls show most Americans don’t think the economy is doing well? “There’s a really profound and peculiar disconnect going on.” pic.twitter.com/MNFhzZ2hh3
— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 12, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.