The Daily Chart: Economic Tidings

Curious news late last week that WalMart is reducing starting wage rates. Is this a sign of a tightening labor market, and that the economy is slowing? Looks like it might be:

A related worrying sign: credit card delinquency is rising:

The Atlanta Fed is predicting more than 5 percent real growth this quarter, while other Fed forecasts expect negative growth this quarter. Sounds like no one really knows where we are.

Chaser—you’d totally support these guys telling you that there’s something wrong with your “perception.”